Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Two of the league's top scorers square off when Jaylen Brown (fourth, 29.2 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (36-19) visit Luka Doncic (first, 33 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (34-21) on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Celtics are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Lakers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -1.5 228.5 -124 +106

Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55.2%)

Lakers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 31 times over 55 games with a set spread.

The Lakers are 29-25-1 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 21 times this season.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 56.4% of the time this year (31 of 55 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (18-9-1) than it has in home games (13-14-0).

The Celtics have gone over the total in 10 of 27 home games (37%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 11 of 28 matchups (39.3%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results away (16-13-0) than at home (13-12-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (69.2%, 18 of 26) than on the road (44.8%, 13 of 29).

Celtics Leaders

Brown is averaging 29.2 points, 7 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.5 points, 3.6 assists and 8.9 boards.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 8.2 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 64% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 33 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per contest (first in league).

The Lakers receive 21.7 points per game from LeBron James, plus 5.7 boards and 7.2 assists.

The Lakers get 13.2 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 25.6 points, 5.1 boards and 5.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Lakers get 9.3 points per game from Jake LaRavia, plus 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

