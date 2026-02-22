Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (19-36) are only 3-point favorites as they try to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (15-42) on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5 p.m. ET on FDSIN and KFAA. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3 232.5 -126 +108

Pacers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (53%)

Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread in a game 23 times this season (23-31-1).

The Pacers have played 57 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 26 times out of 57 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on 24 of 57 set point totals (42.1%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in home games (15-14-1) than it has in road tilts (8-17-0).

At home, the Mavericks go over the total 50% of the time (15 of 30 games). They've hit the over in 44% of road games (11 of 25 contests).

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (17-11-0) than away (11-18-0).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 46.4% of the time at home (13 of 28), and 37.9% of the time away (11 of 29).

Mavericks Leaders

Naji Marshall averages 15.1 points, 4.9 boards and 3 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 7.1 boards.

Max Christie is averaging 13.3 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 boards.

Brandon Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Marvin Bagley III is averaging 10.3 points, 1.4 assists and 6 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.1 points, 2.9 boards and 7.4 assists. He is also draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Jarace Walker averages 10.7 points, 4.8 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Pacers are receiving 9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jay Huff.

The Pacers get 9.6 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.2 boards and 4.7 assists.

Aaron Nesmith's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 38.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

