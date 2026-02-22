Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and TSN

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-30) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (33-23) on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on FDSWI and TSN. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3.5 221.5 -164 +138

Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (53.2%)

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are 28-28-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 25-29-0 this year.

Raptors games have gone over the total 22 times out of 54 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on 22 of 54 set point totals (40.7%).

When playing at home, Toronto owns a worse record against the spread (11-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-10-0).

The Raptors have gone over the total in 12 of 29 home games (41.4%), compared to 10 of 27 road games (37%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread away (14-16-0) than at home (11-13-0) this season.

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (12 of 24), and 33.3% of the time on the road (10 of 30).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.2 points, 8.4 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 50.1% from the field.

Brandon Ingram averages 22 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17 points, 6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.3 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 36.3% from the field and 31.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Myles Turner averages 12.7 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 48.7% of his shots from the field and 45% from 3-point range (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Bucks are receiving 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. provides the Bucks 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists, plus 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

