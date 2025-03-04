TGL Best Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/4/25 (Jupiter Links vs. Atlanta)

The final day of the TGL's regular season is here with one final match.

On Tuesday night, Jupiter Links Golf Club (1-3-0) takes on Atlanta Drive Golf Club (3-1-0).

Let's take a look at the match.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jupiter Links vs. Atlanta Drive Match Info

Via the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta (+260) is firmly in the mix for the teams with a playoff spot clinched.

TGL Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Bay GC +220 Los Angeles GC +220 Atlanta Drive GC +260 New York GC +320

Jupiter Links is eliminated from playoff contention.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Jupiter Links Starting Lineup

Tom Kim (26)

Max Homa (66)

Tiger Woods (1229)

Kevin Kisner (880) is not listed as a starter.

Atlanta Drive Starting Lineup

Billy Horschel (20)

Nick Dunlap (31)

Lucas Glover (44)

Justin Thomas (8) and Patrick Cantlay (13) are not not listed as starters. Nick Dunlap has joined the team on a one-day contract.

TGL Betting Odds: Jupiter Links vs. Atlanta Drive

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Atlanta Drive Golf Club -138 Jupiter Links Golf Club +110

For current TGL betting odds head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Jupiter Links vs. Atlanta Drive

My TGL power ratings actually value the Atlanta Drive (+2.56 -- league average is 0.00) as the best team in the TGL based on who they've beaten and by how much. Jupiter Links (-4.78) is last.

Even without their top two players (Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay), Atlanta has three of the top four players in this match by OWGR rankings.

As far as their recent form goes, let's look at each side's starting lineups and their average true strokes gained per round (via datagolf) over their last 50 rounds each.

Atlanta's starting lineup averages a +0.73 with Jupiter Links at a -0.02.

This measure has largely predicted the winner of every match this season.

The better team by this method is 9-6 (64.3%). When the gap has been at least 0.75 strokes (what it is for today's match), the better team is 5-1 (83.3%).

Jupiter Links has no playoff implications here but should still be motivated to earn a win. Still, the skill gap is just too large, so I like Atlanta here to convert as a favorite.

Prediction: Atlanta Drive

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.