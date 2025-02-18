TGL Best Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 2/18/25 (Jupiter Links vs. New York)

The TGL's inaugural season is rolling along, and Tuesday brings a battle of two bottom-of-the-table teams. But there's still time to turn things around and make a playoff push.

Today's matchup features Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club (1-1-0) and the New York Golf Club (0-2-0).

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jupiter Links vs. New York Match Info

Via the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Jupiter Links (+650) and New York (+850) are in the bottom half of the league in title odds.

TGL Championship Odds FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Bay GC +200 Atlanta Drive GC +300 Jupiter Links GC +650 Jupiter Links GC +650 New York GC +850 Boston Common Golf +1000

But four of the six teams make the playoffs, and with Boston Common looking up at the rest of the league, tonight's matchup looks to be important for the final standings.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Jupiter Links

Tom Kim (24)

Kevin Kisner (863)

Tiger Woods (1201)

Max Homa (61) is not listed as a starter.

New York

Cameron Young (46)

Matt Fitzpatrick (58)

Rickie Fowler (92)

Xander Schauffele (2) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Jupiter Links vs. New York

Here are the TGL betting odds for today's match.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds New York Golf Club -163 Jupiter Links Golf Club +125

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Jupiter Links vs. New York

Statistically speaking here, the better team -- even without Xander Schauffele starting -- over the last 50 rounds (via datagolf) is New York.

Their starting roster is averaging +0.46 strokes gained per round with Jupiter Links' starting roster logging an average of -0.44 strokes gained per round after field strength adjustments over their last 50 rounds per golfer.

While the new Hammer rules are likely to continue injecting variance into the TGL matches the rest of the way, it's hard to ignore such a big team strength differential.

It's true that we have actually seen two wins (out of four comparable matches thus far) with team strength gaps this large: Jupiter Links in Match 4 over Boston Common and The Bay last night against Atlanta.

But those were both one-point wins, and the other two matches were romps for the favorite.

For that reason, it's the favorites -- New York -- who I'm siding with to turn things around.

We also have seen a pretty strong relationship with the back six singles and overall team strength. New York to win the Back 6 is +105, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

