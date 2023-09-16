Texas vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Longhorns facing the Wyoming Cowboys.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-4500) | Wyoming: (+2000)

Texas: (-4500) | Wyoming: (+2000) Spread: Texas: -29.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +29.5 (-110)

Texas: -29.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +29.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas has one win against the spread this year.

Texas has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites this year.

One of two Texas games have gone over the point total this year.

Wyoming has posted one win against the spread this year.

One Wyoming game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

Texas vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (98.7%)

Texas vs Wyoming Point Spread

Wyoming is listed as an underdog by 29.5 points (-110 odds), and Texas, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Texas vs Wyoming Over/Under

Texas versus Wyoming on September 16 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas vs Wyoming Moneyline

Texas is a -4500 favorite on the moneyline, while Wyoming is a +2000 underdog.

Texas vs. Wyoming Points Insights

The Longhorns had an average implied point total of 35.8 last season, which is 3.2 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (39).

Last year, Texas outscored its implied point total for this matchup (39) four times.

The average implied point total last season for the Cowboys (28.5) is 18.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (10).

Bet $5 on Longhorns vs. Cowboys and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Wyoming analysis on FanDuel Research.