Texas vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 10 seed Texas Longhorns (18-13, 9-9 SEC) and the No. 15 seed Ole Miss Rebels (12-19, 4-14 SEC) face off in the SEC tournament Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Texas vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas win (75.2%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Texas-Ole Miss spread (Texas -6.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has compiled an 11-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Ole Miss is 7-6 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Texas puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Longhorns sport a worse record against the spread at home (8-9-0) than they do in road games (7-3-0).

The Rebels' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). Away, it is .700 (7-3-0).

Texas has beaten the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in SEC games, Ole Miss is 8-10-0 this season.

Texas vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas has been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Longhorns have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 or shorter on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has a 3-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 17.6% of those games).

The Rebels are 2-11 (winning just 15.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +202 or longer.

Texas has an implied victory probability of 71.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas was 65th in the country in points scored (78.5 per game) and 199th in points conceded (72.6) last year.

Texas was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 187th in rebounds conceded (31.3) last season.

At 12.9 assists per game last year, Texas was 227th in the country.

Texas committed 9.5 turnovers per game last season and forced 10.9 per game, ranking 35th and 215th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Ole Miss put up 77.2 points per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.7 points per contest (171st-ranked).

Ole Miss ranked 307th in the nation with 29.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 300th with 33.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Ole Miss ranked 135th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.1 per game.

Ole Miss ranked sixth-best in the country by committing only 8.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 40th in college basketball (13.4 per contest).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!