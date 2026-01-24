Texas vs Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Texas Longhorns (11-8, 2-4 SEC) host the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (16-3, 4-2 SEC) in SEC play at Moody Center, starting at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Texas vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas win (63.3%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Texas-Georgia spread (Texas -1.5) or total (170.5 points).

Texas vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Georgia has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Georgia is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Texas puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

At home, the Longhorns own a worse record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-1-0).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have had better results on the road (3-1-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Texas is 3-3-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Georgia's SEC record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Texas vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas has won in two of the six contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Longhorns have a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -140 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-2).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Texas has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Texas was the 65th-ranked squad in the nation (78.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 199th (72.6 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Texas was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) last year. It was 187th in rebounds conceded (31.3 per game).

Texas was 227th in the country in assists (12.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Texas was 35th in the nation in committing them (9.5 per game) last year. It was 215th in forcing them (10.9 per game).

On offense, Georgia scored 75.3 points per game (136th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 69.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (107th-ranked).

With 32.8 rebounds per game, Georgia was 135th in college basketball. It ceded 29 rebounds per contest, which ranked 53rd in college basketball.

Georgia averaged 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 260th in college basketball.

Last year Georgia averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (297th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (140th-ranked).

