Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Texas Tech vs West Virginia Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-3030) | West Virginia: (+1300)
- Spread: Texas Tech: -23.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +23.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Texas Tech vs West Virginia Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has 10 wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- Texas Tech has yet to lose ATS (5-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, five of Texas Tech's 11 games have hit the over.
- West Virginia has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- This year, five of West Virginia's 11 games have hit the over.
Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Raiders win (95.1%)
Texas Tech vs West Virginia Point Spread
Texas Tech is favored by 23.5 points over West Virginia. Texas Tech is -110 to cover the spread, with West Virginia being -110.
Texas Tech vs West Virginia Over/Under
The Texas Tech-West Virginia matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Texas Tech vs West Virginia Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia reveal Texas Tech as the favorite (-3030) and West Virginia as the underdog (+1300).
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas Tech
|42.6
|3
|12.3
|4
|55.3
|11
|West Virginia
|23.7
|99
|29.2
|99
|51.4
|11
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Texas Tech vs. West Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.