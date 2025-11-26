Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-3030) | West Virginia: (+1300)

Texas Tech: (-3030) | West Virginia: (+1300) Spread: Texas Tech: -23.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +23.5 (-110)

Texas Tech: -23.5 (-110) | West Virginia: +23.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Texas Tech has 10 wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has yet to lose ATS (5-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, five of Texas Tech's 11 games have hit the over.

West Virginia has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

This year, five of West Virginia's 11 games have hit the over.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (95.1%)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 23.5 points over West Virginia. Texas Tech is -110 to cover the spread, with West Virginia being -110.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Over/Under

The Texas Tech-West Virginia matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia reveal Texas Tech as the favorite (-3030) and West Virginia as the underdog (+1300).

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 42.6 3 12.3 4 55.3 11 West Virginia 23.7 99 29.2 99 51.4 11

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas Tech vs. West Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.