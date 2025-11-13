Texas Tech vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders play the UCF Knights.

Texas Tech vs UCF Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-3448) | UCF: (+1400)

Texas Tech: (-3448) | UCF: (+1400) Spread: Texas Tech: -23.5 (-120) | UCF: +23.5 (-102)

Texas Tech: -23.5 (-120) | UCF: +23.5 (-102) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas Tech vs UCF Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 9-1-0 against the spread this year.

Texas Tech is unbeaten ATS (4-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, four of Texas Tech's 10 games have gone over the point total.

UCF has four wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

This season, four of UCF's nine games have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (94.9%)

Texas Tech vs UCF Point Spread

UCF is an underdog by 23.5 points versus Texas Tech. UCF is -102 to cover the spread, and Texas Tech is -120.

Texas Tech vs UCF Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Texas Tech-UCF on Nov. 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Texas Tech vs UCF Moneyline

Texas Tech is the favorite, -3448 on the moneyline, while UCF is a +1400 underdog.

Texas Tech vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 42.1 2 12.6 6 56.0 10 UCF 27.2 75 20.0 25 51.4 9

Texas Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

