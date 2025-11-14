Texas Tech vs Milwaukee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1) take the court against the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on November 14, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Milwaukee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Milwaukee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (91%)

Before you decide to wager on Texas Tech-Milwaukee contest (in which Texas Tech is a 27.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 163.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Milwaukee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech went 19-18-0 ATS last season.

Milwaukee compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last year.

The Red Raiders covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 18 games at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Panthers had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 7-7-0 record) than on the road (.400, 6-9-0).

Texas Tech vs. Milwaukee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech went 23-6 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 79.3% of those games).

The Red Raiders played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Milwaukee won three out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

The Panthers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Texas Tech has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.7% in this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Milwaukee Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech was 28th in college basketball in points scored (80.9 per game) and 70th in points conceded (68.5) last season.

Texas Tech grabbed 33.5 rebounds per game and conceded 29.9 boards last season, ranking 84th and 94th, respectively, in the nation.

At 16.1 assists per game last season, Texas Tech was 34th in the country.

Last year, Texas Tech was 12th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Milwaukee put up 78.4 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 71.7 points per contest (171st-ranked).

Milwaukee thrived when it came to rebounding, as it ranked 18th-best in college basketball in boards (36.0 per game) and ninth-best in boards allowed (26.8 per contest).

Milwaukee ranked 119th in college basketball with 14.3 assists per game.

With 12.8 turnovers per game, Milwaukee ranked 320th in college basketball. It forced 12.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 79th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!