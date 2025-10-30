Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Texas Tech Red Raiders versus the Kansas State Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Odds & Spread

Texas Tech: -7.5 (-102) | Kansas State: +7.5 (-120) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

As 7.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech is 6-0 against the spread.

This season, three of Texas Tech's eight games have go over the point total.

Kansas State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Of eight Kansas State games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (67%)

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 7.5 points over Kansas State. Texas Tech is -102 to cover the spread, with Kansas State being -120.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Over/Under

Texas Tech versus Kansas State, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kansas State-Texas Tech, Kansas State is the underdog at +220, and Texas Tech is -270.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 43.6 4 12.4 4 57.4 8 Kansas State 31.0 45 25.8 88 53.9 8

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

