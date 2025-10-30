Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Texas Tech Red Raiders versus the Kansas State Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-270) | Kansas State: (+220)
- Spread: Texas Tech: -7.5 (-102) | Kansas State: +7.5 (-120)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.
- As 7.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech is 6-0 against the spread.
- This season, three of Texas Tech's eight games have go over the point total.
- Kansas State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Of eight Kansas State games so far this season, five have hit the over.
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Raiders win (67%)
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Point Spread
Texas Tech is favored by 7.5 points over Kansas State. Texas Tech is -102 to cover the spread, with Kansas State being -120.
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Over/Under
Texas Tech versus Kansas State, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Texas Tech vs Kansas State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Kansas State-Texas Tech, Kansas State is the underdog at +220, and Texas Tech is -270.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas Tech
|43.6
|4
|12.4
|4
|57.4
|8
|Kansas State
|31.0
|45
|25.8
|88
|53.9
|8
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
