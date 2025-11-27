Texas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas State Bobcats taking on the South Alabama Jaguars.

Texas State vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-334) | South Alabama: (+270)

Texas State: (-334) | South Alabama: (+270) Spread: Texas State: -8.5 (-114) | South Alabama: +8.5 (-106)

Texas State: -8.5 (-114) | South Alabama: +8.5 (-106) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Texas State vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Texas State has covered the spread three times in 11 games.

As an 8.5-point or greater favorite, Texas State has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

This season, six of Texas State's 11 games have go over the point total.

South Alabama's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-6-0.

South Alabama has won twice ATS (2-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of 11 South Alabama games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Texas State vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (80.3%)

Texas State vs South Alabama Point Spread

Texas State is a 8.5-point favorite against South Alabama. Texas State is -114 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -106.

Texas State vs South Alabama Over/Under

Texas State versus South Alabama, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 62.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Texas State vs South Alabama Moneyline

South Alabama is the underdog, +270 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -334 favorite.

Texas State vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 34.9 21 31.0 113 60.4 11 South Alabama 26.5 76 28.7 95 53.4 11

Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Stadium: UFCU Stadium

