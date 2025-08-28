Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Texas State Bobcats face the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-529) | Eastern Michigan: (+390)

Texas State: (-529) | Eastern Michigan: (+390) Spread: Texas State: -13.5 (-115) | Eastern Michigan: +13.5 (-105)

Texas State: -13.5 (-115) | Eastern Michigan: +13.5 (-105) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Texas State had six wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Texas State went 3-2 as at least 13.5-point favorites last year.

Last year, six of Texas State's 12 games went over the point total.

Eastern Michigan had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last year.

Eastern Michigan covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 13.5 points or more last year.

Eastern Michigan had six of its 12 games go over the point total last season.

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (94.1%)

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is a 13.5-point underdog against Texas State. Eastern Michigan is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas State is -115.

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

A combined point total of 57.5 has been set for Texas State-Eastern Michigan on Aug. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is the underdog, +390 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -529 favorite.

Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

The Bobcats had an average implied point total of 35.2 last season, which is 0.8 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (36).

The 29.9-point average implied total last season for the Eagles is 7.9 more points than the team's 22-point implied total in this matchup.

Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Stadium: UFCU Stadium

