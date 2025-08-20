2025 Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To open the 2025 campaign, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns play Ohio State on Aug. 30. Below, you can see the rest of the Longhorns' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Texas 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Ohio State Aug. 30 - Buckeyes (-2.5) 47.5 2 San Jose State Sept. 6 - - - 3 UTEP Sept. 13 - - - 4 Sam Houston Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Florida Oct. 4 - Longhorns (-6.5) 52.5 7 Oklahoma Oct. 11 - Longhorns (-9.5) 56.5 8 @ Kentucky Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Texas 2025 Schedule Insights

Texas will face the 56th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (78).

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (63), the Longhorns have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, using its SEC opponents' combined win total last season, Texas will be facing the 103rd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Longhorns have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Texas has nine games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2024, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Texas Betting Insights (2024)

Texas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Longhorns and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Texas was the moneyline favorite 13 total times last season. They went 11-2 in those games.

