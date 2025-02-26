Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9, 6-8 SEC) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 9-5 SEC) on February 26, 2025.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (82%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Texas A&M-Vanderbilt spread (Texas A&M -7.5) or total (146.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Vanderbilt has covered 17 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Aggies as favorites by 7.5 or more and Commodores as underdogs by 7.5 or more).

The Aggies sport an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as they do in away games.

Against the spread, the Commodores have performed better at home (10-5-0) than on the road (4-4-0).

Texas A&M has six wins against the spread in 14 conference games this year.

Vanderbilt's SEC record against the spread is 7-7-0.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has come away with 13 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Aggies have been a -330 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Vanderbilt has a 3-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Commodores have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer without claiming a victory.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 76.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M averages 73.6 points per game (197th in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per outing (30th in college basketball). It has a +205 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M, recording 15.0 points per game (258th in the nation).

Vanderbilt puts up 79.6 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per contest (211th in college basketball). It has a +180 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Jason Edwards is 96th in the nation with a team-leading 17.3 points per game.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. They record 36.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 16th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.7 per contest.

Andersson Garcia's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 382nd in college basketball play.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Commodores accumulate rank 224th in the nation. Their opponents grab 31.5.

Devin's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 65th in the nation.

Texas A&M ranks 207th in college basketball by averaging 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 16th in college basketball, allowing 85.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Commodores score 101.6 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball), while giving up 93.1 points per 100 possessions (178th in college basketball).

