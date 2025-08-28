Texas A&M vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the UTSA Roadrunners.

Texas A&M vs UTSA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-2500) | UTSA: (+1100)

Texas A&M: (-2500) | UTSA: (+1100) Spread: Texas A&M: -22.5 (-110) | UTSA: +22.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: -22.5 (-110) | UTSA: +22.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas A&M vs UTSA Betting Trends

Texas A&M covered the spread three times in 13 games last season.

Texas A&M failed to notch a win ATS (0-3) as at least 22.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, eight of Texas A&M's 13 games hit the over.

UTSA had seven wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

UTSA was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs last season.

Out of 13 UTSA games last year, nine hit the over.

Texas A&M vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Aggies win (94%)

Texas A&M vs UTSA Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 22.5 points over UTSA. Texas A&M is -110 to cover the spread, with UTSA being -110.

Texas A&M vs UTSA Over/Under

An over/under of 57.5 has been set for Texas A&M-UTSA on Aug. 30, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas A&M vs UTSA Moneyline

Texas A&M is a -2500 favorite on the moneyline, while UTSA is a +1100 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. UTSA Points Insights

The Aggies had an average implied point total of 31.5 last season, which is 8.5 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (40).

The Roadrunners' average implied point total last season (34.2 points) is 16.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (18 points).

Texas A&M vs. UTSA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

