Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas A&M Aggies facing the UL Monroe Warhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (N/A) | UL Monroe: (N/A)

Texas A&M: (N/A) | UL Monroe: (N/A) Spread: Texas A&M: -36.5 (-110) | UL Monroe: +36.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: -36.5 (-110) | UL Monroe: +36.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Texas A&M has posted one win against the spread this year.

Texas A&M is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 36.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Every Texas A&M game has hit the over this season.

UL Monroe is unbeaten against the spread this year.

UL Monroe and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (92.6%)

Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 36.5 points versus UL Monroe. Texas A&M is -110 to cover the spread, while UL Monroe is -110.

Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Over/Under

The Texas A&M-UL Monroe matchup on September 16 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

The Aggies' average implied point total last season was 14.5 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (30.5 implied points on average compared to 45 implied points in this game).

Last season, Texas A&M did not score more than 45 points in a game, its implied point total for this matchup.

The Warhawks' average implied point total last season (35.5 points) is 26.5 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (9 points).

Bet $5 on Aggies vs. Warhawks and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe analysis on FanDuel Research.