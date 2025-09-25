FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-230) | Auburn: (+188)
  • Spread: Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110) | Auburn: +6.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas A&M vs Auburn Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has one win against the spread this season.
  • Texas A&M has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • All three of Texas A&M's games have hit the over this season.
  • Auburn has but one win versus the spread this season.
  • Auburn doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • One of Auburn's four games has hit the over.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (60.2%)

Texas A&M vs Auburn Point Spread

Texas A&M is a 6.5-point favorite against Auburn. Texas A&M is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Over/Under

Texas A&M versus Auburn on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Moneyline

Texas A&M is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Auburn is a +188 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas A&M42.34528.76955.23
Auburn32.04316.54252.54

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Stadium: Kyle Field

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. Auburn analysis on FanDuel Research.

