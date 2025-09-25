Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Auburn Tigers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Texas A&M vs Auburn Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-230) | Auburn: (+188)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110) | Auburn: +6.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Texas A&M vs Auburn Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has one win against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- All three of Texas A&M's games have hit the over this season.
- Auburn has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Auburn doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- One of Auburn's four games has hit the over.
Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (60.2%)
Texas A&M vs Auburn Point Spread
Texas A&M is a 6.5-point favorite against Auburn. Texas A&M is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.
Texas A&M vs Auburn Over/Under
Texas A&M versus Auburn on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Texas A&M vs Auburn Moneyline
Texas A&M is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Auburn is a +188 underdog.
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|42.3
|45
|28.7
|69
|55.2
|3
|Auburn
|32.0
|43
|16.5
|42
|52.5
|4
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Stadium: Kyle Field
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. Auburn analysis on FanDuel Research.