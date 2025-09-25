Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-230) | Auburn: (+188)

Texas A&M: (-230) | Auburn: (+188) Spread: Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110) | Auburn: +6.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110) | Auburn: +6.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas A&M vs Auburn Betting Trends

Texas A&M has one win against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

All three of Texas A&M's games have hit the over this season.

Auburn has but one win versus the spread this season.

Auburn doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One of Auburn's four games has hit the over.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Aggies win (60.2%)

Texas A&M vs Auburn Point Spread

Texas A&M is a 6.5-point favorite against Auburn. Texas A&M is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Over/Under

Texas A&M versus Auburn on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Moneyline

Texas A&M is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Auburn is a +188 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 42.3 45 28.7 69 55.2 3 Auburn 32.0 43 16.5 42 52.5 4

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

