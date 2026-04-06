Marlins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Reds Game Info

Miami Marlins (6-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-3)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Reds.TV

Marlins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

MIA: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196)

MIA: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Marlins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk (Marlins) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA vs Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 0-1, 11.57 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Janson Junk versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (0-1). Junk helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Junk's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Williamson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds failed to cover. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for one Williamson start this season -- they lost.

Marlins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.8%)

Marlins vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -130 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +162 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -196.

Marlins vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Reds on April 6 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

This season Miami has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in five of their eight games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 2-6-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The Reds have won five of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

Cincinnati has a record of 4-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (66.7%).

The Reds have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-5-1).

The Reds have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 5-4-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami in total hits (eight) this season while batting .333 with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .414 and a slugging percentage of .750.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a slash line of .471/.500/.647 this season and a team-best OPS of 1.147.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Edwards has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. During his last nine outings he is batting .471 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Otto Lopez is batting .333 with a .515 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Lopez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Owen Caissie has been key for Miami with eight hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .593.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated an on-base percentage of .500, a slugging percentage of .667, and has 11 hits, all club-bests for the Reds (while batting .367).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is ninth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .243 with three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Eugenio Suarez has two home runs and two walks while hitting .235.

Matt McLain has a double and six walks while batting .235.

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