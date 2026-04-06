Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:17 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SNET, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146)

LAD: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski to the mound, while Max Scherzer (1-0) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Wrobleski and his team failed to cover the spread in both of their two chances when he pitched last season. Wrobleski appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and lost. Scherzer has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Scherzer starts this season.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.7%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Los Angeles is +122 to cover the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Blue Jays game on April 6, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with seven wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in five of their nine opportunities.

The Dodgers are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.

Toronto has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +120 or longer.

In the nine games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-5-0).

The Blue Jays have a 2-7-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 16 hits and an OBP of .500, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .794. He's batting .471.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Pages will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last nine games he is hitting .471 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has three doubles, two home runs and a walk. He's batting .237 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .395 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Ohtani has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .273 with a .351 OBP and six RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has racked up nine hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .273 and slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 60th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .436 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .387.

He is 47th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ernie Clement has a .378 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .304 with a home run and two walks.

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