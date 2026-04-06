Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Nationals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (5-4) vs. Washington Nationals (3-6)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | WSH: (-102)

STL: (-116) | WSH: (-102) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170)

STL: -1.5 (+140) | WSH: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Andre Pallante (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Zack Littell (0-1, 5.40 ERA). Pallante helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Pallante has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Last season in games Littell pitched his team went 18-15-0 against the spread. Littell and his team finished with a 11-11 record in the 22 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.7%)

Cardinals vs Nationals Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Cardinals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Nationals are -170 to cover, and the Cardinals are +140.

Cardinals vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Nationals on April 6 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season while named as the odds-on favorite.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given St. Louis this season, with a -116 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in four of their nine opportunities.

In nine games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 5-4-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have gone 3-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Washington has gone 3-6 (33.3%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-2-0).

The Nationals have a 5-4-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.567) and total hits (nine) this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 27th in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .242 with two doubles, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.364).

Wetherholt has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two walks.

Ivan Herrera is batting .226 with a .375 OBP and six RBI for St. Louis this season.

Herrera takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last nine games he is batting .226 with three doubles, seven walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a team-high OBP (.389), and paces the Nationals in hits (nine). He's batting .290 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Abrams enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last eight outings he is hitting .290 with three home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Joey Wiemer has a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .476. He's slugging .857 with an on-base percentage of .577.

Luis Garcia is hitting .324 with three doubles, a triple and a home run.

Daylen Lile's .375 slugging percentage leads his team.

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