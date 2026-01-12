2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Texans at Steelers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Monday night's Wild Card matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Texans vs. Steelers Props for Wild Card Monday

I'm a big fan of this matchup for Dalton Schultz.

Not only is Schultz one of my favorite NFL touchdown picks (+240) for the Wild Card Round, I like him to go over 43.5 receiving yards, as well.

A lot of it has to do with the Steelers. Pittsburgh's defense is pretty average. Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank Pittsburgh's D 16th overall and 16th versus the pass.

On top of that, the Steelers really struggled to contain tight ends. Pittsburgh let up the fourth-most catches per game to TEs (6.2) and the fifth-most yards per game (65.9) to the position.

Outside of Week 18 (when Houston pulled starters in the second half), Schultz has played at least 72% of the snaps in six straight games. Over the final six weeks, Schultz averaged 46.7 receiving yards per game and hauled in 30 of 34 targets. He's in a great spot to have another productive outing.

Both offenses in this game are pretty blah. While the Texans' offense has a fairly neutral matchup, the same can't be said for Aaron Rodgers and company as the Steelers' offense has to face a lights out Houston D.

I don't think it's going to go well for Pittsburgh.

Houston's defense is one of the NFL's best. Our metrics rank the Texans second overall and first against the pass.

Rodgers has flashed at time this year, but he's also had a tough time versus the league's top defenses. Rodgers played five games against pass defenses currently ranked in the top 10 (by our numbers), and in that sample, Rodgers threw for more than 204 yards just once.

Going on the road hasn't been an issue for Houston's defense. Over their previous two road games, they held Patrick Mahomes to 160 passing yards and 10 points while also mostly bottling up Justin Herbert (236 passing yards and 16 points), too.

In what's expected to be a tight, low-scoring game -- 3.0-point spread and 38.5-point total -- Rodgers should have a difficult time racking up passing yards unless he's able to hit for a big play or two.

