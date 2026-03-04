South Carolina Upstate vs Gardner-Webb College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 8 seed South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-18, 5-11 Big South) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-28, 1-15 Big South) in the Big South tournament on Wednesday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, at 7:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate win (73.5%)

South Carolina Upstate is an 11.5-point favorite over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday and the total has been set at 144.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the game.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Gardner-Webb has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this year.

South Carolina Upstate hasn't covered the spread as an 11.5-point favorite or more this season, while Gardner-Webb covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more 52.2% of the time.

Against the spread, the Spartans have played better at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Runnin' Bulldogs have a better winning percentage at home (.700, 7-3-0 record) than on the road (.375, 6-10-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, South Carolina Upstate is 5-11-0 this season.

Gardner-Webb's Big South record against the spread is 11-5-0.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb: Moneyline Betting Stats

South Carolina Upstate has been victorious in five of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Spartans have been listed as a favorite of -952 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Gardner-Webb has won 3.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-25).

The Runnin' Bulldogs have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +590 or longer in 20 chances.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Carolina Upstate has a 90.5% chance of pulling out a win.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Gardner-Webb Head-to-Head Comparison

South Carolina Upstate scores 74.6 points per game (216th in college basketball) and gives up 73.9 (185th in college basketball) for a +20 scoring differential overall.

Karmani Gregory is 230th in the country with a team-high 15.8 points per game.

Gardner-Webb is being outscored by 17.8 points per game, with a -551 scoring differential overall. It puts up 68.5 points per game (332nd in college basketball), and gives up 86.3 per contest (363rd in college basketball).

Jacob Hogarth leads Gardner-Webb, putting up 11 points per game (898th in college basketball).

The 33.5 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank 97th in college basketball. Their opponents record 34.5 per outing.

Jafeth Martinez's 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 477th in college basketball action.

The 27.2 rebounds per game the Runnin' Bulldogs accumulate rank 352nd in the nation, 9.2 fewer than the 36.4 their opponents pull down.

Hogarth averages 6.9 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs.

South Carolina Upstate's 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 292nd in college basketball, and the 92 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 97th in college basketball.

The Runnin' Bulldogs rank 354th in college basketball averaging 86.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 364th, allowing 108.9 points per 100 possessions.

