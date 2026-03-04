Cent. Conn. St. vs Wagner College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-11, 12-6 NEC) face off against the No. 7 seed Wagner Seahawks (13-16, 8-10 NEC) in the NEC tournament Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Arena: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. win (65.1%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Cent. Conn. St.-Wagner spread (Cent. Conn. St. -5.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cent. Conn. St. is 14-13-0 ATS this season.

Wagner has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Cent. Conn. St. is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record Wagner puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

At home, the Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread (3-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (11-5-0).

Against the spread, the Seahawks have had better results away (10-6-0) than at home (5-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Cent. Conn. St. is 9-9-0 this season.

Wagner's NEC record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cent. Conn. St. has been victorious in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Blue Devils have been victorious seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 or shorter on the moneyline.

Wagner has a 5-13 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.8% of those games).

The Seahawks have played 10 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, and lost each game.

Cent. Conn. St. has an implied victory probability of 70.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Wagner Head-to-Head Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. was 221st in college basketball in points scored (72.3 per game) and eighth-best in points allowed (62.9) last year.

Cent. Conn. St. collected 32.8 rebounds per game and conceded 29 boards last year, ranking 135th and 53rd, respectively, in the nation.

At 14.3 assists per game last season, Cent. Conn. St. was 119th in college basketball.

Last season, Cent. Conn. St. was 108th in the country in turnovers committed (10.4 per game) and 153rd in turnovers forced (11.5).

Because of Wagner's offensive struggles last year, ranking 0-worst in college basketball with 62.5 points per game, it was forced to rely on its defense, which ranked fourth-best in college basketball by giving up 60.6 points per game.

Wagner averaged 31.7 boards per game last season (188th-ranked in college basketball), and it gave up just 26.9 rebounds per game (10th-best).

Wagner delivered 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 250th in the nation.

Wagner averaged 11 turnovers per game (164th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (134th-ranked).

