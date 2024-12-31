Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (222.0 yards allowed per game).

McLaurin vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.46

53.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, McLaurin has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 10.9 fantasy points per game (173.6 total points). Overall, he is 45th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, McLaurin has compiled 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 13 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.8 (10.6 per game) during that stretch.

McLaurin has been targeted 37 times, with 26 receptions for 313 yards and six TDs, during his last five games, leading to 67.3 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of McLaurin's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, when he compiled 19.3 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in seven balls (on 10 targets) for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Terry McLaurin delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (0.5 points) last week against the Atlanta Falcons, catching one ball for five yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed nine players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 24 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Dallas has allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Five players have run for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

