Tennessee vs Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 6 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-11) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 3 seed Virginia Cavaliers (30-5) on Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tennessee vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (58%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Sunday's Tennessee-Virginia spread (Tennessee -1.5) or total (137.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Virginia is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Tennessee (13-15) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.4%) than Virginia (4-1) does as the underdog (80%).

When playing at home, the Volunteers sport a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-6-0).

This season, the Cavaliers are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Tennessee vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (66.7%) in those games.

The Volunteers have a win-loss record of 15-8 when favored by -120 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Virginia has gone 3-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

The Cavaliers have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 54.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +355 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. It is putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball and is giving up 69.0 per outing to rank 55th in college basketball.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie is 79th in college basketball with a team-leading 18.3 points per game.

Virginia has a +425 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. It is putting up 80.7 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.5 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

Virginia's leading scorer, Thijs De Ridder, ranks 272nd in the nation, putting up 15.4 points per game.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by an average of 13.6 boards. They are collecting 39.5 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.9 per contest.

Nate Ament's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 217th in college basketball action.

The Cavaliers win the rebound battle by 8.0 boards on average. They record 36.5 rebounds per game, 20th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.5.

De Ridder averages 6.2 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball) to lead the Cavaliers.

Tennessee averages 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (99th in college basketball), and allows 87.5 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

The Cavaliers score 103.9 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball), while conceding 88.2 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!