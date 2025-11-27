Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Tennessee: (-150) | Vanderbilt: (+125)
- Spread: Tennessee: -2.5 (-122) | Vanderbilt: +2.5 (100)
- Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Tennessee has five wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Tennessee is 4-5.
- There have been seven Tennessee games (of 11) that went over the total this year.
- Vanderbilt has beaten the spread nine times in 11 games.
- Vanderbilt's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.
- Vanderbilt has played 11 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (51.1%)
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Point Spread
Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Vanderbilt, the underdog, is +100.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Over/Under
The over/under for Tennessee-Vanderbilt on Nov. 29 is 65.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Moneyline
Tennessee is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a +125 underdog.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Tennessee
|42.3
|4
|27.3
|84
|59.1
|11
|Vanderbilt
|38.9
|10
|21.7
|43
|50.9
|11
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
