Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-150) | Vanderbilt: (+125)

Tennessee: (-150) | Vanderbilt: (+125) Spread: Tennessee: -2.5 (-122) | Vanderbilt: +2.5 (100)

Tennessee: -2.5 (-122) | Vanderbilt: +2.5 (100) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Tennessee has five wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Tennessee is 4-5.

There have been seven Tennessee games (of 11) that went over the total this year.

Vanderbilt has beaten the spread nine times in 11 games.

Vanderbilt's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.

Vanderbilt has played 11 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (51.1%)

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Vanderbilt, the underdog, is +100.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

The over/under for Tennessee-Vanderbilt on Nov. 29 is 65.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

Tennessee is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a +125 underdog.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 42.3 4 27.3 84 59.1 11 Vanderbilt 38.9 10 21.7 43 50.9 11

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt analysis on FanDuel Research.