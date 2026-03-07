Tennessee vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (21-9, 11-6 SEC) host the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores (23-7, 10-7 SEC) in SEC play at Thompson-Boling Arena, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (65.1%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's Tennessee-Vanderbilt spread (Tennessee -4.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Vanderbilt is 15-15-0 ATS this year.

The Volunteers have a better record against the spread at home (8-8-0) than they do in road games (4-6-0).

This season, the Commodores are 8-8-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Tennessee is 8-9-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Vanderbilt is 7-10-0 against the spread in SEC games this season.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Tennessee was 167th in the nation on offense (74 points scored per game) and 10th-best on defense (63.1 points conceded).

On the glass, Tennessee was 105th in the country in rebounds (33.2 per game) last season. It was 13th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5 per game).

At 15.4 assists per game last year, Tennessee was 61st in the nation.

Tennessee was 40th in the nation in turnovers per game (9.6) and 250th in turnovers forced (10.5) last year.

Vanderbilt scored 78.9 points per game (55th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 74.3 points per contest (249th-ranked).

Last year Vanderbilt averaged 31.2 rebounds per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.9 rebounds per contest (226th-ranked).

Vanderbilt averaged 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 158th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt ranked 40th in college basketball with 9.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th with 13.4 forced turnovers per game.

