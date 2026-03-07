FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Jets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Data Skrive

Jets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Canucks Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (25-26-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-36-7)
  • Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-265)Canucks (+215)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (66.5%)

Jets vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -118 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -104.

Jets vs Canucks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Canucks on March 7, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Jets vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -265 favorite at home.

