Jets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.
NHL odds
Jets vs Canucks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (25-26-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-36-7)
- Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-265)
|Canucks (+215)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
win probability predictions and picks
- Prediction: Jets win (66.5%)
Jets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -118 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -104.
Jets vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Canucks on March 7, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Jets vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -265 favorite at home.