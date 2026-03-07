Jets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.

Jets vs Canucks Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (25-26-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-36-7)

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-265) Canucks (+215) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (66.5%)

Jets vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -118 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -104.

Jets vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Canucks on March 7, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Jets vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -265 favorite at home.

