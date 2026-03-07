NHL
Hurricanes vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Calgary Flames.
In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Calgary Flames.
Hurricanes vs Flames Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (40-16-6) vs. Calgary Flames (24-30-7)
- Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flames Odds
Hurricanes vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-164)
|Flames (+136)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.6%)
Hurricanes vs Flames Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Hurricanes are +152 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -188.
Hurricanes vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Flames game on March 7, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Hurricanes vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -164 favorite on the road.