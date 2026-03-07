NHL
Islanders vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
The New York Islanders versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
- New York Islanders (35-23-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-4)
- Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-142)
|Sharks (+118)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Islanders win (60.8%)
Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +164.
Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under
- Islanders versus Sharks on March 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +118 underdog despite being at home.