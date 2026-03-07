FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Islanders vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The New York Islanders versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (35-23-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-4)
  • Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-142)Sharks (+118)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (60.8%)

Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +164.

Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Sharks on March 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.

Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

