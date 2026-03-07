Islanders vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The New York Islanders versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

New York Islanders (35-23-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-4)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Sharks (+118) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (60.8%)

Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +164.

Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under

Islanders versus Sharks on March 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.

Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

