NHL

Senators vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Senators vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Senators vs Kraken Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (30-22-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-23-9)
  • Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-140)Kraken (+116)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (50.4%)

Senators vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Senators are +176 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -220.

Senators vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Senators versus Kraken on March 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Senators vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

