Senators vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Seattle Kraken.

Senators vs Kraken Game Info

Ottawa Senators (30-22-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-23-9)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-140) Kraken (+116) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (50.4%)

Senators vs Kraken Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Senators are +176 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -220.

Senators vs Kraken Over/Under

Senators versus Kraken on March 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Senators vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

