Tennessee vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers play the Oklahoma Sooners.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-152) | Oklahoma: (+128)

Tennessee: (-152) | Oklahoma: (+128) Spread: Tennessee: -3.5 (100) | Oklahoma: +3.5 (-122)

Tennessee: -3.5 (100) | Oklahoma: +3.5 (-122) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

Tennessee is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.

There have been six Tennessee games (of eight) that went over the total this year.

Oklahoma's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.

One of Oklahoma's eight games has gone over the point total.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Volunteers win (61.4%)

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma. Tennessee is +100 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -122.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Over/Under

Tennessee versus Oklahoma, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tennessee-Oklahoma, Tennessee is the favorite at -152, and Oklahoma is +128.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 45.6 2 30.9 114 59.5 8 Oklahoma 28.4 65 12.5 6 49.5 8

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

