NCAAF

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers play the Oklahoma Sooners.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread



  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tennessee: (-152) | Oklahoma: (+128)
  • Spread: Tennessee: -3.5 (100) | Oklahoma: +3.5 (-122)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Tennessee is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Tennessee's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.
  • There have been six Tennessee games (of eight) that went over the total this year.
  • Oklahoma's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.
  • One of Oklahoma's eight games has gone over the point total.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (61.4%)

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma. Tennessee is +100 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -122.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Over/Under

Tennessee versus Oklahoma, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tennessee-Oklahoma, Tennessee is the favorite at -152, and Oklahoma is +128.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tennessee45.6230.911459.58
Oklahoma28.46512.5649.58

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium



Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Oklahoma analysis on FanDuel Research.

