Tennessee vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers play the Oklahoma Sooners.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Tennessee: (-152) | Oklahoma: (+128)
- Spread: Tennessee: -3.5 (100) | Oklahoma: +3.5 (-122)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Tennessee's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.
- There have been six Tennessee games (of eight) that went over the total this year.
- Oklahoma's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-4-0.
- One of Oklahoma's eight games has gone over the point total.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (61.4%)
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Point Spread
Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma. Tennessee is +100 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -122.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Over/Under
Tennessee versus Oklahoma, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Tennessee-Oklahoma, Tennessee is the favorite at -152, and Oklahoma is +128.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Tennessee
|45.6
|2
|30.9
|114
|59.5
|8
|Oklahoma
|28.4
|65
|12.5
|6
|49.5
|8
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Oklahoma analysis on FanDuel Research.