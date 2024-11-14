Tennessee vs Montana Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 13

The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) take the court against the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) on November 13, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Montana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee is a 25.5-point favorite against Montana on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 140.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Tennessee vs. Montana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee went 19-17-0 ATS last season.

Montana covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread last year.

Tennessee covered the spread when it was a 25.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time last year. That's more often than Montana covered as an underdog by 25.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Volunteers did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-6-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Grizzlies had a better winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than on the road (.533, 8-6-0).

Tennessee vs. Montana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee put together a 22-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.5% of those games).

The Volunteers did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Montana won two of the eight games it played as underdogs last season.

The Grizzlies were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Tennessee's implied win probability is 99.5%.

Tennessee vs. Montana Head-to-Head Comparison

The Grizzlies prevailed in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. They collected 31.2 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30 per outing.

The Grizzlies ranked 25th in college basketball by averaging 103 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 277th in college basketball, allowing 96.2 points per 100 possessions.

