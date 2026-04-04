Lightning vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Bruins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-6) vs. Boston Bruins (43-25-8)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-182) Bruins (+150) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (65.4%)

Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Lightning are +134 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -168.

Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Bruins on April 4, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +150 underdog on the road.

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