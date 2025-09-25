Tennessee vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Tennessee Volunteers are up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-310) | Mississippi State: (+245)

Tennessee: (-310) | Mississippi State: (+245) Spread: Tennessee: -7.5 (-115) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-105)

Tennessee: -7.5 (-115) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-105) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Tennessee and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Mississippi State's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-0-0.

One Mississippi State game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (75.1%)

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by 7.5 points over Mississippi State. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, with Mississippi State being -105.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for Tennessee-Mississippi State on Sept. 27 is 63.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Mississippi State is a +245 underdog on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -310 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 53.5 2 27.8 109 57.5 4 Mississippi State 39.8 17 11.8 20 55.8 4

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

