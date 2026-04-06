Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, versus the Seattle Mariners.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (4-5) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-6)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Mariners.TV

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | SEA: (+100)

TEX: (-118) | SEA: (+100) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168)

TEX: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 0-0, 5.79 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (0-1, 6.75 ERA). deGrom helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. deGrom's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gilbert has started two games with set spreads, and the Mariners failed to cover in both opportunities. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gilbert start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.6%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -118 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Mariners are +168 to cover, while the Rangers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Mariners game on April 6, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 1-3 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in four of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 5-4-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +100 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-0).

The Mariners have put together a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas OPS (1.019) this season. He has a .389 batting average, an on-base percentage of .463, and a slugging percentage of .556.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Corey Seager is batting .235 with three home runs and five walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger leads Texas with 12 hits. He is batting .324 this season and five of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Burger has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and a walk.

Andrew McCutchen has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .353 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has a .382 slugging percentage, which paces the Mariners. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .455.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Arozarena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with 10 hits and a .485 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .667 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .370.

He is currently 10th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Cole Young has put up a team-best .556 slugging percentage.

Dominic Canzone has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .263.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!