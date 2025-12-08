FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Tennessee vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Music City Bowl 2025

Data Skrive

The college football schedule on Tuesday includes the Tennessee Volunteers facing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tennessee vs Illinois Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tennessee: (-225) | Illinois: (+184)
  • Spread: Tennessee: -6.5 (-110) | Illinois: +6.5 (-110)
  • Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Illinois Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this season.
  • As 6.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread.
  • This season, eight of Tennessee's 12 games have hit the over.
  • Illinois' record against the spread in 2025 is 8-4-0.
  • As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Illinois has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
  • Illinois has played 12 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Tennessee vs Illinois Point Spread

Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite against Illinois. Tennessee is -110 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -110.

Tennessee vs Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for the Tennessee versus Illinois game on Dec. 30 has been set at 61.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tennessee vs Illinois Moneyline

Illinois is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -225 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tennessee40.8728.89159.812
Illinois29.35823.35353.312

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
  • Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Illinois analysis on FanDuel Research.

