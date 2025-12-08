Tennessee vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Music City Bowl 2025

The college football schedule on Tuesday includes the Tennessee Volunteers facing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tennessee vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-225) | Illinois: (+184)

Tennessee: (-225) | Illinois: (+184) Spread: Tennessee: -6.5 (-110) | Illinois: +6.5 (-110)

Tennessee: -6.5 (-110) | Illinois: +6.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Illinois Betting Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this season.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread.

This season, eight of Tennessee's 12 games have hit the over.

Illinois' record against the spread in 2025 is 8-4-0.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Illinois has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Illinois has played 12 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Tennessee vs Illinois Point Spread

Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite against Illinois. Tennessee is -110 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -110.

Tennessee vs Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for the Tennessee versus Illinois game on Dec. 30 has been set at 61.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tennessee vs Illinois Moneyline

Illinois is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -225 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 40.8 7 28.8 91 59.8 12 Illinois 29.3 58 23.3 53 53.3 12

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Illinois analysis on FanDuel Research.