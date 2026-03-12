Tennessee vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Tennessee Volunteers (21-10, 11-7 SEC) and the No. 12 seed Auburn Tigers (17-15, 7-11 SEC) meet in the SEC tournament Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Tennessee vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (68.6%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Thursday's Tennessee-Auburn spread (Tennessee -5.5) or total (149.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Tennessee is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 3-6 ATS record Auburn racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Volunteers have fared better at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The Tigers have performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (3-7-0) this season.

Tennessee has beaten the spread eight times in 18 conference games.

Auburn has covered the spread six times in 19 SEC games.

Tennessee vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Volunteers have been victorious 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 or better on the moneyline.

Auburn has won 20% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-8).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, the Tigers have a record of 1-8 (11.1%).

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 70.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +330 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and allows 69.4 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie's team-leading 18 points per game ranks 93rd in the nation.

Auburn outscores opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 83.4 points per game, 32nd in college basketball, and giving up 79.6 per contest, 320th in college basketball) and has a +120 scoring differential.

Keyshawn Hall is 31st in college basketball with a team-leading 20.1 points per game.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 13.9 boards on average. They collect 39.7 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.8 per outing.

Nate Ament's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 232nd in college basketball play.

The Tigers grab 32.7 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

KeShawn Murphy paces the Tigers with 6.9 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 99th in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 36th in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 42nd in college basketball with 104.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 300th defensively with 99.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

