Tennessee vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks in college football action on Saturday.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-450) | Arkansas: (+350)

Tennessee: (-450) | Arkansas: (+350) Spread: Tennessee: -12.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +12.5 (-110)

Tennessee: -12.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +12.5 (-110) Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Tennessee has three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Tennessee has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 12.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Every Tennessee game has hit the over this season.

Arkansas has posted one win against the spread this year.

This season, four of Arkansas' five games have hit the over.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (79.4%)

Tennessee vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is an underdog by 12.5 points versus Tennessee. Arkansas is -110 to cover the spread, and Tennessee is -110.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Over/Under

Tennessee versus Arkansas, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 68.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Moneyline

Arkansas is a +350 underdog on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -450 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 51.0 3 29.0 94 58.7 5 Arkansas 37.4 31 30.0 100 62.3 5

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

