NCAAF

2025 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign kicks off on Aug. 30 with a game against Syracuse. Below, you can check out the rest of the Volunteers' college football schedule.

Tennessee 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1SyracuseAug. 30-Volunteers (-13.5)50.5
2East Tennessee StateSept. 6---
3GeorgiaSept. 13-Bulldogs (-7.5)50.5
4UABSept. 20---
5@ Mississippi StateSept. 27---
7ArkansasOct. 11---
8@ AlabamaOct. 18-Crimson Tide (-11.5)52.5

Tennessee 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Tennessee is facing the 24th-easiest schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).
  • In terms of toughness, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season, Tennessee will be facing the 95th-ranked conference schedule this year.
  • The Volunteers have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • In 2025, Tennessee will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.

Tennessee Betting Insights (2024)

  • Tennessee won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • Last season, seven Volunteers games hit the over.
  • Tennessee finished 7-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

