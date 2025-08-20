NCAAF
2025 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule
The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign kicks off on Aug. 30 with a game against Syracuse. Below, you can check out the rest of the Volunteers' college football schedule.
Tennessee 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Syracuse
|Aug. 30
|-
|Volunteers (-13.5)
|50.5
|2
|East Tennessee State
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Georgia
|Sept. 13
|-
|Bulldogs (-7.5)
|50.5
|4
|UAB
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Mississippi State
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Arkansas
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Alabama
|Oct. 18
|-
|Crimson Tide (-11.5)
|52.5
Tennessee 2025 Schedule Insights
- Tennessee is facing the 24th-easiest schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).
- In terms of toughness, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season, Tennessee will be facing the 95th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- The Volunteers have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, Tennessee will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.
Tennessee Betting Insights (2024)
- Tennessee won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Last season, seven Volunteers games hit the over.
- Tennessee finished 7-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
