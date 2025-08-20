2025 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign kicks off on Aug. 30 with a game against Syracuse. Below, you can check out the rest of the Volunteers' college football schedule.

Tennessee 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Syracuse Aug. 30 - Volunteers (-13.5) 50.5 2 East Tennessee State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Georgia Sept. 13 - Bulldogs (-7.5) 50.5 4 UAB Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Mississippi State Sept. 27 - - - 7 Arkansas Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Alabama Oct. 18 - Crimson Tide (-11.5) 52.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tennessee 2025 Schedule Insights

Tennessee is facing the 24th-easiest schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

In terms of toughness, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season, Tennessee will be facing the 95th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Volunteers have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Tennessee will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.

Tennessee Betting Insights (2024)

Tennessee won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, seven Volunteers games hit the over.

Tennessee finished 7-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

