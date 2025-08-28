Temple vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Temple Owls and the UMass Minutemen.

Temple vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Temple: (-120) | UMass: (+100)

Temple: (-120) | UMass: (+100) Spread: Temple: -2.5 (-106) | UMass: +2.5 (-114)

Temple: -2.5 (-106) | UMass: +2.5 (-114) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Temple vs UMass Betting Trends

Against the spread, Temple went 6-6-0 last year.

Temple covered every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite last season.

There were six Temple games (out of 12) that hit the over last season.

UMass' record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, UMass went 6-3 against the spread last season.

In 12 UMass games last year, seven of them went over the total.

Temple vs UMass Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Minutemen win (59.4%)

Temple vs UMass Point Spread

UMass is an underdog by 2.5 points against Temple. UMass is -114 to cover the spread, and Temple is -106.

Temple vs UMass Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Temple-UMass on Aug. 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Temple vs UMass Moneyline

Temple is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while UMass is a +100 underdog.

Temple vs. UMass Points Insights

The average implied total for the Owls last season was 33.3 points, 7.3 more points than their implied total of 26 points in Saturday's game.

The 34.1-point average implied total last season for the Minutemen is 11.1 more points than the team's 23-point implied total in this matchup.

Temple vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

