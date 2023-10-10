Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Wide receiver Tee Higgins faces a matchup against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (280 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Higgins worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Higgins vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.14

4.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.64

29.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 24.9 fantasy points this season (6.2 per game), Higgins is the 59th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 142nd among all players.

In his last three games, Higgins has tallied 129 yards and two scores on 12 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 24.9 fantasy points (8.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Higgins' fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 20.9 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 89 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Seahawks this season.

