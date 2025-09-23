Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Denver Broncos and their 18th-ranked pass defense (212.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Higgins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Broncos? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Tee Higgins Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.06

63.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Higgins is currently the 56th-ranked player in fantasy (168th overall), with 16.4 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Higgins put up 1.5 fantasy points, recording one reception on two targets for 15 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has not allowed a player to throw more than one TD in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this year.

