Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be up against the 17th-ranked pass defense of the New England Patriots (215.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Higgins, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Patriots.

Tee Higgins Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.13

52.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 98.4 fantasy points this season (9.8 per game), Higgins is the 11th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 62nd among all players.

During his last three games Higgins has been targeted 19 times, with 11 receptions for 228 yards and four TDs. He has put up 48.8 fantasy points (16.3 per game) during that period.

Higgins has totaled 386 receiving yards and five scores on 22 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 70.6 points (14.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Higgins' fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 26.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, grabbing one pass on two targets for 15 yards (1.5 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

New England has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this year.

New England has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this year.

New England has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Patriots have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

New England has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Patriots this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins?