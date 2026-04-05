Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSIN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) host the Indiana Pacers (18-59) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Arena, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5, 2026. The Pacers are 15.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -15.5 238.5 -1493 +870

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (85.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 30 times over 77 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 77 games this year, they have 36 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 38 times.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 40 times in 77 opportunities (51.9%).

Cleveland has a better record against the spread at home (15-22-1) than it does in road games (15-23-1).

At home, the Cavaliers eclipse the over/under 39.5% of the time (15 of 38 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 59% of games (23 of 39).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better at home (22-16-0) than away (14-25-0).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 52.6% of the time at home (20 of 38), and 51.3% of the time away (20 of 39).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.9 boards and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Craig Porter Jr. averages 4.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Keon Ellis' numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Jarace Walker averages 11.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Jay Huff averages 9.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Ben Sheppard averages 7.1 points, 3 boards and 1.8 assists. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Pacers receive 9 points per game from Micah Potter, plus 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Quenton Jackson's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.