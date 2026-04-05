Nets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: MNMT and WLNY

The Washington Wizards (17-60) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (18-59) on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on MNMT and WLNY. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Nets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -3.5 230.5 -174 +146

Nets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (67.3%)

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread in a matchup 35 times this season (35-39-3).

In the Wizards' 77 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.

This season, 34 of the Nets' games have gone over the point total.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 43 of 77 set point totals (55.8%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has performed worse when playing at home, covering 17 times in 38 home games, and 18 times in 39 road games.

When playing at home, the Nets eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (19 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 38.5% of games on the road (15 of 39 contests).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (18-20-0) than on the road (15-24-0) this season.

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (21 times out of 38) than away (22 of 39) this year.

Nets Leaders

Noah Clowney averages 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 39.6% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

Nolan Traore is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 boards.

Josh Minott's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Drake Powell averages 6.3 points, 1.7 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists for the Wizards.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Tre Johnson provides the Wizards 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards get 10 points per game from Will Riley, plus 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

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