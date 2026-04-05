Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSSE, FDSWI, and WMLW

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-52) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (30-47) on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at Fiserv Forum as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSWI, and WMLW. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6.5 228.5 -270 +220

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (51.4%)

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Bucks are 34-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 77 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over 35 times.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 38 times in 77 opportunities (49.4%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 39 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 38 opportunities in road games.

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in 22 of 39 home games (56.4%), compared to 13 of 38 road games (34.2%).

Against the spread, Memphis has been better at home (19-21-0) than away (16-19-2).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (55%, 22 of 40) than away (43.2%, 16 of 37).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner averages 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

AJ Green is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 boards and 2 assists.

Jericho Sims is averaging 4.4 points, 5.3 boards and 1.3 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies.

Per game, Cedric Coward provides the Grizzlies 13.4 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies get 12.5 points per game from GG Jackson, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Grizzlies are getting 7.5 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

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