TCU vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-10, 11-7 Big 12) will play in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 14 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-13, 6-12 Big 12), Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: TCU win (67.8%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's TCU-Oklahoma State spread (TCU -4.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

TCU vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

TCU has put together an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Oklahoma State is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 6-9 ATS record TCU puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Horned Frogs own a worse record against the spread (9-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-3-0).

The Cowboys have performed better against the spread away (4-5-0) than at home (8-11-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference play, TCU is 11-7-0 this year.

Oklahoma State's Big 12 record against the spread is 9-10-0.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

TCU has come away with 14 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Horned Frogs have come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -182 or shorter on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State is 5-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, the Cowboys have a 2-9 record (winning only 18.2% of their games).

TCU has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

TCU scored 67.6 points per game and allowed 68.7 last season, making them 326th in the nation on offense and 74th defensively.

Last season, TCU was 221st in the nation in rebounds (31.2 per game) and 164th in rebounds allowed (30.9).

Last season TCU was ranked 279th in college basketball in assists with 12.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, TCU was 150th in the country in committing them (10.9 per game) last year. It was 100th in forcing them (12.1 per game).

On offense, Oklahoma State posted 73.0 points per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 76.3 points per contest on defense (299th-ranked).

Last season Oklahoma State grabbed 30.9 boards per game (239th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Oklahoma State ranked 245th in the country with 12.7 assists per contest.

Oklahoma State committed 13.1 turnovers per game last year (332nd-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14.0 turnovers per game (23rd-best).

